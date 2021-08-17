NESN Logo Sign In

Tim Tebow is going to have to try one of the other 31 teams if he’s going to hack it as a tight end in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released the veteran quarterback-turned-tight end, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Tebow then confirmed the news on Twitter.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.



And we know that?God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow, 34, was a longshot to make the Jaguars roster, bad as they might be. Originally a quarterback, Tebow attempted an NFL comeback as a tight end this year after his attempt at making it in professional baseball stalled.

The Florida product goes way back with new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, dating back to their time with the Gators, but even with the connection, it was going to take a lot for Tebow to make the roster. It was clear from even just one preseason game that Tebow was in over his head.

Roster cutting rules changed this year, with teams having to trim five players after each of the first two preseason games instead of there being one monster cutdown day after the final preseason contest. The old system probably would’ve bought Tebow some time, but it ultimately would’ve just been prolonging the inevitable.

Now, we’ll see if any of the 31 other teams want to take a flier on Tebow. That seems highly unlikely at this point.