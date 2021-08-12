Patriots Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch Preseason Opener Online

Mac Jones and Cam Newton are expected to play

Patriots football is back.

New England will host the Washington Football Team on Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams. Patriots rookie quarterback (and new No. 10) Mac Jones reportedly is expected to play, as is Cam Newton.

How much will Jones play? How will he look in his first game action as a Patriot? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Thursday night’s preseason game between the Patriots and the Washington Football Team:

When: Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network
Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
