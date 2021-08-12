Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Franchy Cordero In; Bobby Dalbec Out For Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Will a some bottom-of-the-order changes help the Boston Red Sox erupt against the Tampa Bay Rays again?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes a few lineup tweaks for their series finale against the Rays, which takes place Thursday at Fenway Park. Most notably, Franchy Cordero replaces Bobby Dalbec, who exploded for five RBIs in Wednesday night’s much-needed, 20-8 rout of Tampa. Cordero starts in left field for the first time since May 28 and bats eighth. Marwin Gonzalez moves from left field to first base in Dalbec’s absence.

Center fielder Jarren Duran moves from ninth to second in the batting order, where he follows leadoff hitter and second baseman Kiké Hernández.

The heart of Boston’s order remains unchanged, with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and designated hitter J.D. Martinez batting third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe drops from second to sixth in the lineup. Kevin Plawecki moves up to sixth from seventh and starts as catcher in place of Christian Vázquez, who is on the bereavement list.

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck starts for the Red Sox. He has started five games and made two relief appearances this season, posting a 2.45 ERA with 36 strikeouts and seven walks in 25.2 innings pitched.

The Rays counter with starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen.