Patriots Observations: Mac Jones Makes Strides With Cam Newton Out

All told, Jones completed 7 of his 8 passes to Meyers, whom he targeted just once Monday. His lone miss came when Meyers was wide open on a deep corner route. Jones also had a strong connection with tight end Jonnu Smith, who finished with five catches on six targets with a two-minute-drill touchdown of his own.

The quick-pace scoring strikes to Meyers and Smith came during Jones’ best stretch of practice. He went 9-for-10 during a two-minute period, with his lone incompletion coming on a deep ball to running back Sony Michel that appeared to be intentionally overthrown.

The bulk of Jones’ work came against the Patriots’ starting defense — an encouraging sign for the first-year signal-caller. That unit did give Jones trouble in a few red-zone situations, however. Jones threw two interceptions in or near the end zone, both on targets to wide receiver Gunner Olszewski.

On the first, Jones threw slightly behind Olszewski, allowing cornerback J.C. Jackson to tip the ball to safety Devin McCourty. On the second, Jackson outmuscled Olszewski on a quick slant for a pick of his own.

Jones’ biggest test — and greatest opportunity — yet will come Wednesday against the Giants. Newton, who is sidelined due to a “misunderstanding” over COVID-19 testing protocols, will miss that practice, as well, before returning to the field Thursday.

By our count, Jones has taken a total of 79 reps and attempted 67 passes in 11-on-11s during Newton’s absence, completing 46 (68.7 percent).

Third-stringer Brian Hoyer went 4-for-10 with an interception in limited 11-on-11 action and 3-for-3 in 7-on-7s. Jones was 2-for-4 in 7s with a drop by Isaiah Zuber.

ASSORTED NOTES

— Tuesday’s practice was heavy on situational work, with the majority of Jones’ series either simulating a two-minute drill or taking place in the red zone (or both).

Head coach Bill Belichick added a “gotta-have-it” competitive element to the last three rounds of 11-on-11s, which began near the goal line. The offense was forced to do pushups after failing to score on consecutive third downs (Jackson’s interception against Olszewski and a Hoyer incompletion), and the defense had to drop down after Jones hit Kristian Wilkerson for a touchdown against Jalen Mills.

— Jackson got his revenge on Olszewski after the wideout/return man beat him for a touchdown on a similar slant route late in Monday’s practice.