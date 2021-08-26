Patriots Odds: Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones Week 1 Prop Is Off The Board

NESN Logo Sign In

Bets are no longer being taken on which quarterback will start the season for the New England Patriots.

Late Wednesday night, after a day full of reports on how tremendous rookie Mac Jones looked at joint practice with the New York Giants, DraftKings Sportsbook pulled the Patriots’ “Week 1 starter” betting prop off the board. I imagine Cam Newton’s absence and unavailability helped the case.

DraftKings has removed the Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones Week 1 starter prop. Newton was a -330 favorite this morning and now it's off the board.



? — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) August 26, 2021

Newton was a massive -330 favorite ($330 to win $100) to take the season’s first snap for the Patriots on Wednesday morning. So you would’ve had to lay $330 to win $100 when the sun came up, yet now the market is no longer available. From a 76 percent chance of probability to no more bets.

Hmmm.

Usually when a sportsbook pulls a prop off the board, the fellas in the back are nervous about an impending avalanche on a bad number (i.e. Jones as a sizable +225 underdog at time of removal). Bookmakers follow beat writers and football analysts, too. They know what’s going on around town.

The more you hear from people in the know, the writing has been on the wall in New England.