Patriots Reportedly Dangling These Two Defensive Players In Trade Talks

Well, we now have our first pre-roster cutdown Patriots trade rumor.
New England is dangling multiple defensive players in trade talks ahead of Tuesday’s roster reveal, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday morning. The Patriots, like every NFL team, must announce their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Check out this note from Breer’s Monday Morning quarterback column:
The Patriots have solicited interest in their defensive line depth, with Akeem Spence and Montravius Adams emerging as names that could be dealt.
Spence, a nine-year veteran, appeared in six games last season for the Patriots. Adams, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, was signed in March to a free agent contract. Both players have served in backup roles during the preseason.
If the Patriots trade either Spence or Adams, or any defensive linemen, for that matter, they would be dealing from a position of strength.
Lawrence Guy and newcomer Davon Godchaux figure to get the bulk of the time on the interior defensive line, assuming they make the roster. In addition to Spence and Adams, Carl Davis, Bill Murray and Nick Thurman also could provide depth. Byron Cowart hasn’t played all camp but showed enough last season to potentially earn a roster spot regardless.
As for promising rookie Christian Barmore, the 2021 second-round pick is a lock to make the roster and could see significant playing time as soon as Week 1 — a rarity for a rookie Patriots defender.
There aren’t enough sports for everyone. Some players will get cut, while others might get traded.