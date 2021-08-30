Patriots Reportedly Dangling These Two Defensive Players In Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, we now have our first pre-roster cutdown Patriots trade rumor.

New England is dangling multiple defensive players in trade talks ahead of Tuesday’s roster reveal, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday morning. The Patriots, like every NFL team, must announce their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Check out this note from Breer’s Monday Morning quarterback column:

The Patriots have solicited interest in their defensive line depth, with Akeem Spence and Montravius Adams emerging as names that could be dealt.

8.30 MMQB!



Why the @HoustonTexans are in no rush to move @deshaunwatson?and why they shouldn't be. PLUS …



? Sirianni and Saleh on Year 1.

? Early look at '22 draft QBs.

? Pre-cutdown trade rumblings.

? 10 league trends from my camp trip.

? MORE!https://t.co/TsPR0QqbpP — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 30, 2021

Spence, a nine-year veteran, appeared in six games last season for the Patriots. Adams, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, was signed in March to a free agent contract. Both players have served in backup roles during the preseason.

If the Patriots trade either Spence or Adams, or any defensive linemen, for that matter, they would be dealing from a position of strength.