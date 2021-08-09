David Andrews Injury: Here’s Encouraging Update On Patriots Center

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans received some good news Monday morning regarding the status of starting center David Andrews.

Andrews was unable to finish Sunday’s training camp practice after suffering an apparent hand injury, but X-rays on that hand came back negative, according to a report from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Andrews, who missed four games with a broken thumb early last season, watched the final few periods of Sunday’s practice from the sideline with his helmet off. With top center/guard backup Ted Karras still working his way back to full participation after sitting out six days with a knee injury, veteran James Ferentz filled Andrews’ spot on the Patriots’ starting offensive line.

The Patriots also lost tight end Hunter Henry and Joe Cardona to practice injuries Sunday, with both leaving the field after receiving medical attention. Both could miss time, according to reports Monday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

New England is scheduled to hold afternoon practices Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.