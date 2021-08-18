NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their spring training schedule for next season.

The Red Sox will play 34 total games — 17 home games and 17 road games — in Florida ahead of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Boston’s preseason schedule begins Feb. 25, with an exhibition game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park, and ends March 29, two days before the Red Sox’s regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s first 2022 Grapefruit League game is scheduled for Feb. 26, against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. They’ll then return to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 27 for their Grapefruit League home opener at JetBlue Park against the New York Yankees.

The full schedule can be found below, with game times to be announced closer to the start of spring training.