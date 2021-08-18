The Boston Red Sox made another set of changes to their lineup in an effort to counterpunch the New York Yankees.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora restored Hunter Renfroe, Bobby Dalbec and Christian Vázquez to Boston’s lineup for Wednesday night’s series finale against New York.
Renfroe, Dalbec and Vázquez played in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, which the Red Sox lost 5-3. Renfroe and Dalbec came off the bench, and Vázquez sat out Game 2, which Boston lost 2-0.
The Red Sox hope the trio will help them win Wednesday to reclaim second place in the American League East standings.
Renfroe will play center field and bat second in Boston’s lineup, right behind second baseman Kiké Hernández. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and right fielder J.D. Martinez will bat third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Kevin Plawecki replaces Kyle Schwarber as the designated hitter and will bat sixth. Left fielder Alex Verdugo moves down from No. 2 to No. 7 in the batting order. Dalbec plays first base, instead of Travis Shaw, and will bat eighth.
Vázquez will bat ninth and catch for starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who leads Red Sox starting pitchers in opponents’ batting average (.223) and ranks second in wins (nine) and ERA (4.20).
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney will start on the mound for the Yankees.
First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Yankees.
BOSTON RED SOX (69-53)
Kiké Hernández, 2B
Hunter Renfroe, CF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, RF
Kevin Plawecki, DH
Alex Verdugo, LF
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Christian Vázquez, C
Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-5, 4.20)
NEW YORK YANKEES (68-52)
DJ LeMahieu, 2B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Aaron Judge, RF
Joey Gallo, LF
Giancarlo Stanton, DH
Rougned Odor, 3B
Gary Sanchez, C
Brett Gardner, CF
Andrew Velazquez, SS
Andrew Heaney, LHP (7-8, 5.78 ERA)