— Things got dicey in the second inning when he allowed a double to Corey Dickerson and walked Randal Grichuk, but defense got the outs to end the threat. His teammates were there in the third to help him send the side down in order, ending with a strikeout on Marcus Semien.

— Houck was yanked in the fourth inning after giving up a single to Bo Bichette and intentionally walking Dickerson. Josh Taylor replaced him with two outs, but he still was charged with the run when Bichette crossed the plate to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

He finished with three hits and the run over 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two. Taylor was done after his 1/3 inning, with Garrett Whitlock coming in for the fifth. Despite giving up a two-out double to Semien, Whitlock got all three outs on strikes.

— Whitlock allowed a single to Dickerson in the sixth but had defense there to get three outs. His night ended after two innings, with two hits and three strikeouts.

— Matt Barnes, who gave up a walk-off homer in Game 1, logged a strikeout as the Blue Jays went down in order in the seventh.

— Adam Ottavino got the eighth and after his defense got two outs, he landed a swinging strikeout to finish it off.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox waited until the fifth inning to get a hit in Game 1, and even at that point they beat the Blue Jays to the mark. They didn’t need that long in Game 2, as Alex Verdugo singled in the first inning. But he was left aboard, and the Sox went down in order in the second and third.

— Verdugo was the next baserunner for Boston in the fourth inning when he reached on what was originally ruled a fielding error, but was later changed to a base hit. Hunter Renfroe had a two-out single but Marwin Gonzalez struck out to end any chance.