Looking for an update on the Boston Red Sox’s COVID-19 situation? So is Alex Cora.

Cora said after Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays that he had no news about J.D. Martinez or Jarren Duran, both of whom are on the COVID-19 related injury list. Martinez was added to the COVID IL Saturday, a day after Duran was placed on the list. Cora said Saturday morning that neither player had tested positive.

“We haven’t got the results,” Cora said via video conference Saturday night. “(Red Sox head athletic trainer) Brad (Pearson) has talked to both of them and they feel OK. I don’t know why or what the process is, but it’s taking longer than expected.”

Also Saturday, it was revealed bench coach Will Venable tested positive for the virus. Both he and first base coach Tom Godwin, who was determined to be a close contact, were absent from the games at Rogers Centre.

The last few days have been marred by COVID-19 issues within the organization. Matt Barnes landed on the list at the beginning of the week, though he was just displaying symptoms and returned to the club after returning negative tests.