Red Sox Notes: Split Doubleheader Huge, ‘Scuffle’s Been Real’

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a few postgame press conference catch phrases.

But his typical line “it’s a big league win” felt especially true when he pulled it out Saturday, though.

Boston split a doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays, dropping Game 1 after a walk-off homer from Marcus Semien. They had stranded two the inning prior. Game 2 appeared to be trending in that direction, too, with everything going wrong on offense. Despite a costly seventh-inning baserunning error, the Red Sox managed a 2-1 win in extras.

“I’ll talk to them tomorrow,” Cora said after Game 2. “Let’s celebrate this one. I promised myself that I’m not gonna look back at that one, you know? Let me celebrate this one, we can talk about it tomorrow.”

The win snapped a three-game losing streak, but things have been trending downward a bit longer than that.

“This one was huge, obviously, the scuffle has been real,” Alex Verdugo said after hitting a game-saving home run in Game 2.

“We’ve dropped a good amount of games out of like our last 10. So, just to come up here, split this doubleheader today, after you know a tough loss in the first game as well, great pitching performance by Pivetta, it’s just big man. Big to come out here, win a game like that and you know kind of trying to get the momentum going back on our side.”