Red Sox Odds: Nick Pivetta Hasn’t Been This Expensive To Bet All Season

Nick Pivetta has been the most profitable Boston Red Sox pitcher in 2021.

The Sox have won 14 of Pivetta’s 22 starts this season and eight of 11 at Fenway Park. And the best part about betting on Pivetta is that he’s been extremely cost-effective. The right hander is usually a favorite in the -125 to -150 range — or he’s an underdog — so the damage isn’t too bad if Boston loses.

2021 Red Sox pitcher profits

Nick Pivetta: 14-8, +5.35 units

Eduardo Rodriguez: 14-8, +5.15 units

Martin Perez: 12-10, +1.15 units

Garrett Richards: 11-11, +0.40 units

Tanner Houck: 3-3, -0.35 units

Nate Eovaldi: 12-11, -2.40 units

However, Pivetta’s betting price on Friday night is the most expensive it’s been all season. Boston opened as a -260 favorite (!) against the Baltimore Orioles with a total of O/U 11. The initial push showed for the O’s, so the Red Sox moved in to -250 on the moneyline.

You still have to risk $250 to win $100. No thanks. I’ll never, ever advise you to lay -250 on a baseball game. That’s certainly not something you want to make a habit out of.

Let’s do some quick math based on bets to win $100.

Ten wins at -250 is +$1,000.

Ten losses at -250 is -$2,500.