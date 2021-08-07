Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Game 1 Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are trying to find a way to get back on track, and they will continue to do it shorthanded.

The Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are set to play a double-header Saturday at Rogers Centre. J.D. Martinez landed on the COVID-19 related injured list, and as a result Boston has to rework its lineup a bit.

With Martinez out, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe all bump up one spot to fill the 3-4-5 spots in the order.

Franchy Cordero moves to the bench, with Bobby Dalbec taking over at first base and hitting eighth. Marwin Gonzalez also will sit, as Jonathan Araúz will play second and hit ninth.

Christian Vázquez stays in the lineup but as the designated hitter, with Kevin Plawecki playing catcher and hitting sixth.

For the Blue Jays, Santiago Espinal goes in for Breyvic Valera at third base, while Corey Dickerson replaces Randal Grichuk in the outfield.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Red Sox, while the Blue Jays will send out Robbie Ray. First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET.