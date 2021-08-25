Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Kyle Schwarber, J.D. Martinez Swap Positions

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox opt for a bit of consistency in order to keep their good thing going against the Minnesota Twins.

The lineup Red Sox manager Alex Cora deploys for Wednesday night’s matchup with the Twins almost is the same as the previous game, which the Red Sox won 11-9. The only tweak comes in the form a position swap between Kyle Schwarber and J.D. Martinez, with the latter moving to left field and the former playing as the designated hitter.

Kiké Hernández leads off and plays second base. Schwarber follows him, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and Martinez comprise the heart of Boston’s batting order.

Center fielder Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe are heating up and will bat sixth and seventh, respectively. First baseman Travis Shaw and catcher Christian Vázquez continue at the bottom of the order.

Nick Pivetta is the Red Sox starting pitcher. He struggled last Wednesday in his last outing, tossing a season-low 1 2/3 innings and allowing four runs in the loss to the New York Yankees.

Bailey Ober starts on the mound for the Twins.

