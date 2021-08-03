NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier might get his comeback story.

The Red Sox pitcher hasn’t played this season after personal matters and injuries kept him out during spring training and through the start of the year. But his 2021 debut became one big question mark when he took a line drive to the head and subsequently was diagnosed with a concussion in June.

Two weeks ago, manager Alex Cora told reporters he was unsure if Brasier would soon return to the team. But on Tuesday, he had a more positive update on the reliever. He said Braiser is with Triple-A Worcester, where he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday and will follow up with some live batting practice.

Based on those outings, he will be sent on a rehab assignment.

“As of now, I’m very surprised, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “Pleasantly surprised that he’s doing so well and things are trending in the right direction.”

Brasier threw 25 innings across 25 games in 2020, posting a 3.96 ERA with 30 strikeouts. His arrival would be a boost to a Red Sox bullpen that has fared well this season behind a rotation that has struggled as of late.