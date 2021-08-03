Patriots Teammate Echoes Bill Belichick’s Praise Of Christian Barmore

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore, by all accounts, was among the defensive standouts from Tuesday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium.

Barmore, a second-round draft pick out of Alabama, impressed during competitive one-on-one drills with a handful of decisive wins, according to NESN.com’s Patriots reporter Zack Cox. And it comes after Barmore was seen working with the starting group in 11-on-11s on Monday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised Barmore for his “physical skills” including size, strength and quickness, all things the 22-year-old showed Tuesday. Patriots veteran and fellow defensive lineman Deatrich Wise offered a positive impression, as well.

“I just talk to him really about anything I see that he needs to get help on, whether it’s staying low or just taking the coaching or whatever it is, whatever the case is. He’s a great, great player,” Wise said, per the team. “He has to get used to our style of defense, and I feel like he had a really good practice today, and I want to see him tomorrow and the day after that.

“He was fast, got the ball, got off blocks and really got vertical,” Wise said of Barmore’s one-on-one reps. “He’s looking good.”

Barmore’s day was cut a bit short as he received attention from a Patriots trainer and had his left shoe off. He did not return to the field but did remain on the sideline for the remainder of practice, according to Cox.

Hopefully for the Patriots, Barmore will be back on the field soon and continue to impress those around him.