Celtics’ Bruno Fernando Reveals Kevin Garnett Is His ‘All-Time’ Favorite

Bruno Fernando got acquainted with some of his new teammates Tuesday as the Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 107-82 in Summer League.

The 22-year-old was a late addition to Boston’s summer roster, meeting the team in Las Vegas a few days after the three-team deal between the Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings was finalized.

Fernando had nine points, two assists and two rebounds in his debut with Boston, and he got to know some of the younger Celtics.

The older ones, he knows well. Apparently, NBA legend Kevin Garnett is his all-time favorite.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Fernando said, when asked about Boston greats he admires. “Kevin Garnett. That’s my favorite player of all the time. I’ve always looked up to him, I remember my days of high school, my days of college, you know I was watching a lot of his highlights.”

That’s an easy way to win over Celtics fans, for sure, on top of his strong first impression so far in Summer League.

Fernando, 22, averaged 3.3 points on 49 percent shooting with 3.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game for the Hawks last season.