Is Sony Michel Worth Drafting In Fantasy Football After Trade To Rams?

Just like that, Sony Michel is a more viable fantasy football option than he’s been at any point since 2019.

The New England Patriots on Wednesday morning traded the fourth-year running back to the Rams in exchange for a pair of conditional late-round draft picks. Los Angeles’s addition of Michel, who will be a free agent after this season, arrived a little over a month after top running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles.

(For the record: We saw this trade coming from a mile away.)

Michel arrived in the NFL with huge expectations after being selected 31st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Some expected Alvin Kamara-like production for the Patriots. The Georgia productive never lived up to the hype in New England, ultimately performing like a good-not-great running back over three season in the Patriots offense.

From a fantasy football perspective, Michel occasionally has provided decent value but, more often than not, has frustrated owners. Now, the 26-year-old has a fresh start and potentially boosted fantasy stock.

With Michel now set to share carries with Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr., we broke down cases for and against drafting the former Patriot.

Case for

Michel didn’t offer much in 2020 (563 all-purpose yards, two scores in nine games), but he was a serviceable fantasy player the previous two seasons despite battling injuries and playing in a crowded New England backfield. He topped 900 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons, while providing six and seven rushing touchdowns in his rookie and sophomore campaigns, respectively.