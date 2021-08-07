USA Baseball Vs. Japan Live Stream: Watch Gold Medal Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The USA baseball team must dash the hopes of host nation Japan in order to strike gold.

The teams will meet Saturday in the gold medal game of the Tokyo Olympics. Japan is 5-0 at the Tokyo Games and enters the matchup as the favorite against Team USA, which is 4-1.

Japan never has won the gold medal for baseball, and its best finish is the silver medal it won in 1996.

Team USA won the gold medal in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics and won the bronze in 2008 at the Beijing Games. Baseball has returned after an absence of two Olympic cycles, and two of the world’s foremost nations in the sport will duke it out for the top spot on the podium.

Here’s how to watch USA Baseball versus Japan in the United States:

When: Saturday, Aug. 7, at 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock | Telemundo Deportes

USA will re-air the game at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.