NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Turns Down Clippers’ Option Despite Injury

Tearing your ACL is a much different story in 2021 thanks to modern medicine, no longer the career killer it once was.

And if you’re Kawhi Leonard, you can bet $36 million that you’ll bounce back.

The Los Angeles Clippers star reportedly will become a free agent after declining his player option with the team, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Leonard had knee surgery to repair the ligament shortly after the Clippers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. He suffered the injury in Game 4 of a second-round series with the Utah Jazz.

His injury was enough adversity for LA, but the fact remains that the Clippers have underachieved mightily since adding Leonard and Paul George to its roster. Whether he wants to play elsewhere or construct a new deal with the team sooner is to be determined, but he’ll miss time wherever he signs next season.

Free agency opens up Monday at 6 p.m. ET. Let the games begin.