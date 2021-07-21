Megan Rapinoe Reacts To USWNT’s Loss To Sweden In Olympics Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The United States women’s soccer team did not get off on the right foot at the Tokyo Olympics.

The USWNT had their 44-game winning streak snapped by Sweden on Wednesday. The Swedes, who eliminated the Americans from the 2016 Games, cruised to a 3-0 win and jumped to the top of the Group G standings.

Megan Rapinoe, who’s playing in her third Olympics with the USWNT, acknowledged there’s “no time to dwell” on the loss to Sweden. But she did suggest the defeat stings a bit more given the opponent.

“Did we expect this result tonight? No,” Rapinoe told reporters, per ESPN. “It’s frustrating, and it’s frustrating that it’s Sweden. They found a lot of space on us. I don’t even know how many goals we have given up this whole year. I don’t remember the last time we gave up a goal. So to give up three is not great.”

Rapinoe and Co. now will vie for victories in their last two group-stage games in hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds. The USWNT returns to the field Saturday against New Zealand and will battle Australia next Tuesday.