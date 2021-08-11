Watch Michael Chavis Blast Two-Run Walk-Off Homer For Pirates’ Triple-A Affiliate

Chavis is mashing since joining Pittsburgh

Michael Chavis is making himself right at home in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

The former Boston Red Sox infielder, a homegrown talent who was dealt to the Pirates in exchange for Austin Davis at the trade deadline, began his stint with his new team with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians — and he is crushing it.

Chavis hit a two-run walk-off home run Tuesday night to lift Indianapolis over the St. Paul Saints, 9-8.

Chavis has appeared in six games for Indianapolis so far, and he absolutely is mashing it. The 26-year-old is hitting .417 with nine runs, eight RBIs, four doubles and three home runs.

