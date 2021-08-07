Way-Too-Early Bruins Opening Night Lineup, Roster Projection

NESN Logo Sign In

There still are two months until the Boston Bruins begin their 2021-22 NHL season (on Oct. 16 against the Dallas Stars) and more than a month until training camps open up.

However, we are 10 days removed from the beginning of free agency, and since there has been plenty of Bruins roster turnover, we figured there was no better time than now to guess at how things will look down the line.

The Bruins will have to trim their roster to 23 ahead of Opening Night, with 20 of them to crack the gameday lineup. Here are our predictions for what the lines, pairings and scratches will look like on Oct. 16.

FORWARDS

First Line: Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

It would be very surprising if this group got broken up.

Second Line: Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Hall and Smith worked well together, and if Coyle is indeed healthy this season, he could be a good center for that duo. He also has the inside track for the gig. Coyle’s greatest attribute is puck possession, and that could bode well for a line that has a lot of speed in Hall and sharpshooting ability in Smith.

Third Line: Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Nick Foligno

If nothing else, this unit would be hard to play against. All three forwards here have decent offensive upside, especially if DeBrusk bounces back, and this actually could prove to be a useful attacking unit if they get the best out of each other.