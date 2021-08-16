Where Patriots’ Star CBs Landed On NFL Top 100 List For 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots feature one of the best cornerback tandems in all of football.

This notion was reflected in the latest installment of the “NFL Top 100” list.

Both of the Patriots’ top corners were featured on the latest episode of the annual NFL Network program. J.C. Jackson checked in at No. 49, marking the first time he’s cracked the prestigious list. Stephon Gilmore, meanwhile, was tabbed with the No. 47 position, a nine-spot dropoff from a season ago.

Jackson led all defensive players in takeaways (11) last season with nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also posted a career high in tackles (40) in his second consecutive campaign of playing all 16 regular-season games. Should the 25-year-old post a similar or better season in 2021, he’ll be bound for a monster payday in free agency next spring.

The 2020 campaign was a frustrating one for Gilmore, who dealt with a bout of COVID-19 as well as injuries to his knee and quad. Still, he was one of the league’s better cover corners when available. While the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year’s status for the upcoming season is uncertain for more reasons than one, he should be his usual self if/when he takes the field healthy.

As for the Patriots as a whole, they’re currently in Philadelphia as they prepare for their Thursday night preseason matchup against the Eagles.