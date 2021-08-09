Which Bruins Players Will Join Olympic-Bound Bruce Cassidy In Beijing?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins should have no shortage of representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hockey Canada on Monday announced its coaching staff for the ’22 Games in Beijing, with Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper running the ship. Bruins bench boss Bruce Cassidy also will be headed to China as a member of Cooper’s coaching staff.

With the 2020* Olympics just wrapping up here in August of 2021, it’s hard to believe, but the Winter Games are less than six months away. With the NHL getting back into the action, it should be a fantastic showcase on the world stage, and Cassidy is likely just the first member of the Black and Gold to get the invite.

Here’s a look at the Bruins’ players who could also make the trip to China to represent their home countries.

CANADA

Patrice Bergeron: If he’s healthy, he should be a lock, perhaps even a first liner. Bergeron played the wing on Canada’s top line at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, alongside Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby and teammate Brad Marchand. Crosby won MVP, and that unit was the best line in the entire tournament. Granted, they’ll all be considerably older in February, but Bergeron’s all-around game and leadership as one of the most decorated Canadian hockey players ever should get him a prominent spot.

Brad Marchand: He was a standout at the World Cup, leading the tournament with five goals in six games, including the tournament winner with seconds to play. All he’s done since then is get even better while becoming one of the best players in the NHL. Marchand is a lock, and he should be an important piece for the Canadians.