Did Bill Belichick Reveal Dolphins Secret During Press Conference?

Whoops!

by

Until Wednesday morning, Brian Flores had not revealed who will call offensive plays for the 2021 Dolphins. George Godsey and Eric Studesville will serve as co-offensive coordinators this season in Miami.

Then Bill Belichick stepped to the podium at Gillette Stadium.

While speaking with reporters, the New England Patriots head coach might have revealed a secret Flores was keeping throughout the offseason.

“Coach (George) Godsey is a new play-caller down there taking over for Coach (Chan) Gailey, so we’ll see what all that brings,” Belichick said.

Now, it’s possible Belichick got his information wrong. Plus, it’s not like this is the biggest deal in the world.

And as fun as it is to wonder whether Belichick had nefarious intentions, it’s more likely that he was ignorant to the fact that Flores hadn’t revealed his new offensive play-caller.

The Dolphins and the Patriots will open their respective regular seasons Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

