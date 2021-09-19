Browns Rookie Embarrasses Texans With Spin Move On Touchdown Catch

A Cleveland Browns running back scored a highlight-reel touchdown Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It wasn’t Nick Chubb, one of the best backs in all of football. Nor was it Kareem Hunt, who four seasons ago led the entire league in rushing yards.

The impressive dash to pay dirt came courtesy of Demetric Felton, a sixth-round pick this past spring. Felton took a screen pass from Baker Mayfield and used a spin move to put multiple Houston Texans on skates. The rookie’s 33-yard run after the catch ultimately went for six and gave Cleveland a 21-14 lead.

Felton obviously can’t count on a steady diet of touches and targets on a weekly basis. But if the 23-year-old continues to make the most of his limited opportunities, the Browns might start to seek out ways to feed Felton the rock more.

