Fans got a brief taste of David Krejci having a steady winger on his second line after years of that position being a revolving door. But they won’t know what a full season of Taylor Hall-Krejci-Craig Smith will look like.

Krejci departed the Bruins organization to return to his native Czech Republic to continue his professional hockey career. He certainly leaves a big hole on that second line, but Hall will continue to play on the wing with Smith and he’s confident he can play with anyone who slots into that role.

Hall signed a four-year deal to remain in Boston and always has been adamant that Krejci’s uncertainty did not impact his decision. Still, Hall will miss his linemate and wishes him nothing but the best as he begins a new journey.

“I just wanted to play for this team and help this team win a Stanley Cup at the end of the day,” Hall said over Zoom after Friday’s captain’s practice. “He did it for the right reasons. As a person, you support him, as a friend. Like I said, I had no idea what he was going to do, and I didn’t even really ask him about it or tell him what I was gonna do. I wanted him to come back for the right reasons if that’s what he was gonna do. I think for him, he’s probably having a blast playing back home. I have no idea what it’s like to move to a different continent at 16, 17 and never really go back home and play there. I’m sure he’s having a blast.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever see him back here again,” Hall added. “I know there’s a lot of speculation, but honestly, I think everyone in our dressing room wishes him all the best.”

Since the day Krejci announced he was leaving, there has been speculation about whether he’d return to the Bruins, especially given the fact he never used the word “retire” in his announcement. Krejci did shoot down speculation for returning this year, but there’s always next year, right?

Regardless, Hall is here for the next four years and he’s ready to begin his first full season in Black and Gold.