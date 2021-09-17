The Foxboro Flu strikes again.
The New England Patriots are expected to place undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Per NFL rules, that would sideline Nordin for at least three games.
Nordin was limited in practice Thursday with an abdomen injury, did not participate in Friday’s practice and was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets, according to the team’s injury report.
The Michigan product also did not kick in last Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins sitting out that game as a healthy scratch as the Patriots chose to elevate veteran Nick Folk from the practice squad.
Nordin made the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster over Folk, but many viewed that as a roster-management technicality, as cutting the big-legged rookie would have exposed him to waivers. Now, New England will be able to safely carry Nordin on IR while he both heals and develops his accuracy, which was shaky during the preseason (10-for-15 on field goals and extra points).
Moving Nordin to IR will give the Patriots two open roster spots. They could use those to sign Folk and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who currently are on the practice squad and each have one temporary elevation remaining.
The Patriots also ruled linebacker Kyle Van Noy out for Sunday’s game and listed tight end Jonnu Smith, offensive tackles Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins as questionable.