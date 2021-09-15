Celtics Officially Land Juancho Hernangómez In Trade With Grizzlies

NESN Logo Sign In

Juancho Hernangómez officially is in the house.

The Boston Celtics announced Wednesday they acquired the forward from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guards Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and the right to swap second-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Boston’s announcement confirms the deal ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Sept. 3, and Hernangómez himself also teased that day.

Hernangómez, 25, is entering his sixth NBA season. He played 52 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020-21, averaging a career-high 7.2 points on 43.5% shooting (32.7% 3-PT) and 3.9 rebounds over 17.3 minutes per game.

The Timberwolves traded him to the Grizzlies in August, and Memphis now has flipped him to Boston, where he’s expected to add frontcourt versatility.

Following the arrivals of Josh Richardson and Dennis Schröder this offseason, the Celtics decided to trade Dunn and Edwards to ease their backcourt logjam.