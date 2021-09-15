Could Urban Meyer Leave Jags For USC? Jacksonville Coach Addresses Theory

NESN Logo Sign In

Urban Meyer apparently has no plan to pull a Nick Saban and bolt back to the college ranks.

One of the more-appealing coaching jobs, at any level of football, opened up Monday when USC fired Clay Helton, who posted a 46-24 record over his six-plus seasons leading the Trojans. Meyer’s name immediately came to the minds of football fans and media members alike. Not only is he one of the most-successful coaches in college football history, but his Jaguars were embarrassed in Week 1 by the Texans, who most projected to be the NFL’s worst team in 2021.

But as he met with the media Wednesday, Meyer dumped cold water on the idea of leaving Northeast Florida for Southern California.

“There’s no chance,” Meyer told reporters, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’m here and committed to trying to build this organization.”

Of course, Meyer has a history of making declarations and ultimately changing course. So despite that blunt remark, we probably shouldn’t totally rule out the possibility of Meyer one day taking the reins at USC.