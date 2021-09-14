Colin Cowherd Uses Three Words To Sum Up Dolphins-Patriots Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones was the best quarterback on the field this past Sunday in Foxboro, but his Patriots didn’t leave Gillette Stadium with a win.

It was Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins who came out on top in the Week 1 divisional clash. Miami received a mixed bag from its starter — 202 passing yards, a rushing touchdown and an awful interception — but as they say, a win is a win.

Colin Cowherd wasn’t thoroughly impressed with Tagovailoa’s season-opening performance. But he can’t deny how the ‘Fins have fared when the southpaw signal-caller is under center.

“Miami at New England: Tua taking steps,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd” during his Week 1 “3-Word Game.” “I mean, he’s 8-3 as a starter. I gotta give him credit. Eleven games, he’s won eight. It ain’t pretty.”

Tagovailoa will have a chance to make a real statement in Week 2 when the Dolphins host the AFC East rival Bills. Buffalo should enter the matchup ticked off after dropping the ball in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.