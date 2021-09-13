Conor McGregor Addresses Throwing Drink At Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

NESN Logo Sign In

Conor McGregor might have himself a new feud, and it’s with someone who’s not involved in any kind of combat sport.

McGregor engaged in a brief red carpet spat with Machine Gun Kelly at Sunday night’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards show in Brooklyn. The UFC superstar at one point launched a drink at MGK, and their respective parties needed to be separated by the event’s security.

The 33-year-old Irishman effectively played dumb when asked about the incident by Entertainment Tonight, but he did sneak in a dig at MGK.

“Absolutely nothing. I don’t know. I just showed up and — I don’t know,” McGregor told ET. “I don’t even know the guy, to be honest with you. There’s no rumors, nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters that actually fight. I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

The rapper-turned-punk rock star, meanwhile, wasn’t interested in addressing the ordeal.

It remains to be seen how this beef unfolds, but it’s tough to imagine the two ever stepping into the squared circle or the octagon.