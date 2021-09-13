Bill Belichick Reacts To Cam Newton Saying he Was ‘Bamboozled’ By Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

You can tell Bill Belichick is tired of talking about Cam Newton.

The Patriots head coach was noticeably testy during his first press availability after Newton’s New England release. Belichick eventually gave the veteran quarterback a little praise, but only barely.

Unsurprisingly, the wild YouTube video that Newton shared last week didn’t make Belichick any more interested in talking about the situation.

The video, in which Newton discussed his Patriots release at length, featured multiple noteworthy excerpts. Among them: the 32-year-old claiming he felt “bamboozled” by his now-former team.

Belichick on Monday morning was asked whether Newton’s assertions were accurate.

“Yeah, I think we’ve already covered all that,” he said during a WEEI appearance.

When pressed, Belichick added: “Look, I have nothing but respect for Cam and everything he did here. We said that after he was released and my feelings toward Cam have not changed.”