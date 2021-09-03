David Patten’s Patriots Teammates Pay Tribute To Former Wide Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

David Patten, a key figure in the early years of the New England Patriots dynasty, died Thursday at age 47.

Patten’s death, which first was reported Friday morning, prompted an outpouring of messages from the wide receiver’s former Patriots teammates and coaches on social media.

heartbroken ? great man of God? lost for words – David Patten? ? pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I?ve ever known?.prayers to David Patten?s family ?? #Patriots pic.twitter.com/jNcfo3VmUg — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2021

???????????? Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021

Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) September 3, 2021

OMG? I?m so heart broken ? https://t.co/FczhH4mmwc — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) September 3, 2021

This just sucks. David Patten was the perfect teammate. You can?t talk about DP without mentioning his faith?they?re one & the same. He was such a positive influence on *so* many people, tweets won?t do him justice. The world lost OOTG. Love & prayers to his family ? — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 3, 2021

Patten was instrumental in the Patriots’ first Super Bowl championship run. During the 2001 playoffs, he caught eight passes for 107 yards in the Snow Bowl win over the Oakland Raiders and scored New England’s only offensive touchdown in both the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XXXVI.

Earlier in the 2001 season, Patten became the first NFL player since 1979 to record a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in the same game, doing so in a 38-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Patten also was a member of the Patriots’ title-winnig teams in 2003 and 2004. He totaled 165 receptions for 2,513 yards and 16 touchdowns over his four seasons in New England and also spent time with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints before retiring in 2010.

After retirement, Patten worked as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Western Carolina University, and became a minister.

“Everybody remembers me as the three-time Super Bowl champion,” he told Prime Time Sports Talk in 2019. “But I truly believe that my desire and how God elevates me that when people remember me, they will remember me as the next great preacher.”

Patten’s agent, Sam Gordon, confirmed to The State that the wideout had died. Details about the cause of death have not been confirmed.