Drew Brees Pokes Fun At Himself After Jameis Winston’s Monster Game

Winston stuffed the stat sheet in Week 1

by

The Jameis Winston era in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start.

Winston impressed in his first start for the Saints on Sunday, completing 14 of 20 pass attempts for 148 yards with five (!) touchdowns. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick thus far is the only quarterback to throw for more than four TDs in Week 1, and New Orleans’ 35-point win over the Green Bay Packers currently is the largest margin of victory among the NFL’s season-opening slate.

Saints fans surely entered Sunday with some trepidation, as Winston was replacing one of the more reliable signal-callers of all time in Drew Brees. The future Hall of Famer now serves as a league analyst for NBC, and he offered up some self-depreciation after Winston lit it up.

“I guess apparently this is what the Saints have been missing,” Brees said, per ESPN.

Winston will try to keep it rolling in Week 2 when New Orleans visits the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers, who also are 1-0 after taking down the New York Jets on Sunday.

More NFL:

NFL Trade Rumors: Texans Rejected This Big Offer For Deshaun Watson
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Cam Newton
Previous Article

Bill Belichick Reacts To Cam Newton Saying he Was ‘Bamboozled’ By Patriots
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Article

What Bill Belichick Believes Patriots Must Do After Loss To Dolphins

Picked For You

Related