Drew Brees Pokes Fun At Himself After Jameis Winston’s Monster Game

The Jameis Winston era in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start.

Winston impressed in his first start for the Saints on Sunday, completing 14 of 20 pass attempts for 148 yards with five (!) touchdowns. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick thus far is the only quarterback to throw for more than four TDs in Week 1, and New Orleans’ 35-point win over the Green Bay Packers currently is the largest margin of victory among the NFL’s season-opening slate.

Saints fans surely entered Sunday with some trepidation, as Winston was replacing one of the more reliable signal-callers of all time in Drew Brees. The future Hall of Famer now serves as a league analyst for NBC, and he offered up some self-depreciation after Winston lit it up.

“I guess apparently this is what the Saints have been missing,” Brees said, per ESPN.

Winston will try to keep it rolling in Week 2 when New Orleans visits the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers, who also are 1-0 after taking down the New York Jets on Sunday.