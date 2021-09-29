Everything Bill Belichick Said About Tom Brady In Latest Patriots Presser

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick had no qualms about pumping Tom Brady’s tires ahead of the former New England Patriots quarterback’s much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium.

Belichick raved about Brady throughout his Wednesday morning news conference, calling the 44-year-old signal-caller “unbelievable” and saying he can probably play until he’s 50.

“There’s not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he’s achieved and continues to achieve,” said Belichick, who won six Super Bowls with Brady before the QB left for Tampa Bay last offseason. “It’s unbelievably impressive.”

Here’s everything Belichick had to say about the former Patriots icon during his nine-minute presser:

Opening statement:

“… It’ll be a big challenge for us this week, obviously, facing one of the top teams in the league, if not the top team. I know some of the players well, Tom and Rob (Gronkowski) and guys like that. Certainly, Rob and Tom have done a lot for this organization. A lot for me, and I appreciate everything they’ve done and have a ton of respect for them, but you know, this Sunday we’re on opposite sides of the field. We’re going to do what we can to not make them enjoy the night. I’m sure they’ll do the same to us but look forward to the opportunity and the challenge and look forward to Sunday night.”

On if he is surprised by Brady and Gronkowski’s production on the field this late in their careers:

“Nothing Tom does surprises me. He’s a great player. Works hard and takes care of himself. I mean, he’s talking about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can.”

On what he’s observed from Brady that makes him think that Brady will play until age 50:

“I mean, they’re leading the league in passing. They’re leading the league in scoring. They play very well offensively. They execute well, and they have a lot of good plays. They string a lot of good plays together. They do the little things as well. They do the big things well, so, again, he’s part of a good team. They have a good offensive line. They have good tight ends. They have good backs. They have good receivers, and they put it all together consistently.”