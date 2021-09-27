NASCAR Cup Series Standings: Where Things Stand After First Round Of 12 Race

NESN Logo Sign In

Denny Hamlin sure helped his cause Sunday night.

By winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver punched his ticket to the Round of Eight in the NASCAR Cup Series.

But two races remain in the Round of 12, so plenty of jockeying still is to be done.

Here are the standings as we approach the middle leg of the Round of 12.

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. Kyle Busch

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Chase Elliott

7. Joey Logano

8. Brad Keselowski

9. William Byron

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Alex Bowman

12. Christopher Bell

Keselowski’s current hold on the final spot is slim, with Byron trailing him by four points, Harvick by seven, Bowman by 13 and Bell by 25.

Next up is the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.