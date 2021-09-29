New Patriots Book Sheds Light On Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Benching

NESN Logo Sign In

An explosive new book on the New England Patriots dynasty will address one of the biggest questions in franchise history:

Why was Malcolm Butler benched in Super Bowl LII?

ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham writes in “It’s Better to Be Feared” that Butler’s demotion came after a heated altercation with then-defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during practice.

From ESPN’s preview story on the book, which releases Oct. 12:

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia traded heated words at practice over the former Super Bowl hero’s lack of effort. Butler was demoted. At the team party after New England’s loss, Butler responded to teammates asking why he was benched by saying, “These dudes,” referring to the coaches, according to the book, “these mother f—ers.”

Butler famously played zero snaps on defense and just one on special teams in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’d played 100 percent of defensive snaps in 13 games that season — including both playoff games before the Super Bowl — and more than 95 percent in four others.

In his postgame news conference in Minnesota, Patricia continuously cited “packages” as the reason for Butler’s benching.