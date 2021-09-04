Kyle Schwarber Continues Impressive On-Base Stint With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber has been nothing short of impressive since joining the Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder and first basemen is not only batting .344 but also is reaching base at a staggering clip. Schwarber has reached base 37 times, the most of any player in their first 18 games with the Red Sox since Manny Ramirez back in 2001.

It is clear that the 28-year-old shouldn’t be known for his power alone, but for getting on base as well. Schwarber will take the field as the Red Sox’s designated hitter in Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

