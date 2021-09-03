Super Bowl Bets For 2021 NFL Season: ‘Expert’ Predictions For Champion

Ben Watanabe: Miami Dolphins +3500

Since it?s fake money, I like the idea of Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy and living up to the otherworldly potential he showed coming out of college. The addition of Jaylen Waddle gives him a new weapon to exploit, and if Brian Flores? defense can continue to keep opponents off the scoreboard (Miami?s scoring defense was sixth-best in the NFL last season), maybe the Fins can keep the Lombardi Trophy in Florida.

Mike Cole: Los Angeles Chargers +3000

It’s about as chalky as a 30-1 pick can get, but the Chargers showed plenty of promise in 2020. They finished 7-9 (on the strength of a four-game winning streak to end the season) against a pretty tough schedule. LA went 0-4 against Kansas City, Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Buffalo but lost those games by 23 combined points. Maybe with some better coaching, they would have been in the playoff hunt. That’s a feeling shared in the building, apparently, as LA fired Anthony Lynn and replaced him with the unproven Brandon Staley, so that is something to monitor. But they’re getting Derwin James back after he missed all of 2020 to injury, and a sophomore slump seems unlikely for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, who has an improved offensive line looking out for him.

Adam London: Indianapolis Colts (+3500)

There?s admittedly not much appeal to this bet right now. New starting quarterback Carson Wentz had a tough August, which was bookended by foot surgery and a COVID-19 diagnosis. But we?re expecting a healthy and motivated Wentz to return at some point, and there?s reason to believe he?s bound for a bounce-back campaign in Indianapolis. Wentz was an MVP frontrunner the last time he worked with Frank Reich, who?s led the Colts to the playoffs in two of three seasons at the helm thus far. Indy has a sneaky strong offense, but the defense is why I?m high on the Colts this season. They have a great front seven and a solid secondary. Not to mention, Indianapolis has one of the weaker regular-season schedules in 2021, which could result in the Colts entering the AFC playoffs with a high seed.

Sam Panayotovich: San Francisco 49ers (+1400)

No team was decimated by injuries last season more than San Francisco. Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman and Solomon Thomas all spent way too much time on injured reserve and the Niners finished with a 6-10 record. I?m banking on injury regression the right way in 2021.

The Niners still led the league in passing defense last season and were the second-best unit in yards allowed per game. On the flip side, I trust Kyle Shanahan?s schematics and play calling and believe the offense can be special if half the starting skill players aren?t on the shelf by October. I?m also curious when we?ll see rookie Trey Lance for the first time. Some reports from Niners camp say that Lance should the guy down the stretch. We shall see.

Either way, San Franciso is talented enough to win its division and conference, as proven two seasons ago when they were a deflection or two away from winning the Super Bowl. I love that 14-1 price, too. If the Niners go as far as I think they can, you?ll be in a great position to ride it out or hedge to guarantee a profit.

Logan Mullen: Buffalo Bills (+1000)

Aaron Rodgers gets the Packers to the Super Bowl in what proves to be his NFL swan song, but falls short to a Josh Allen-led Bills team that, for once, doesn’t choke in the postseason. Buffalo’s defense is legit, and the offense has plenty of firepower. The Bills are the real deal.

Jenna Ciccotelli: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+600)

There’s no reason the Buccaneers aren’t going to do the same thing they did in 2021. After all, they certainly put themselves in a position to do so. Every player who started in last year’s Super Bowl is back — and with a season of reps with everyone already under his belt, Tom Brady will only be more dangerous in 2022.