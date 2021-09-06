Patriots’ Bill Belichick Clarifies Comments On COVID-19 Vaccination

NESN Logo Sign In

Before taking questions in his first virtual news conference of Week 1, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick revisited comments he made last week.

After the Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton during final roster cuts, Belichick was asked whether Newton’s vaccination status was a factor in his release. He said it was not, before adding that a “pretty high number” of vaccinated NFL players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Your implication that the vaccination solves every problem, I would say that has not been substantiated based on what’s happened in training camp this year,” Belichick said last Wednesday.

On Monday, Belichick took an opportunity to clarify those comments.

“I just wanted to take a second and clarify an answer to a question I gave the other day relative to vaccinations,” the Patriots coach said. “No player has been released or kept because of their vaccination status. It’s not part of the equation. My comment, relative to vaccination, was that I really feel like it’s an individual decision for each person to make.

“As a team, we’re better off if everyone is vaccinated. That being said, even if everybody was vaccinated, that doesn’t solve all of our problems, as we’ve seen multiple players, head coaches and assistant coaches around the league test positive even after they had been vaccinated. It’s still incumbent on us to be vigilant in our daily hygiene and decision-making for the health and safety of each of us individually and our team.

“So we’ll continue to follow all the league protocols as we always do. But that’s not a factor in any players’ release or non-release on the team.”