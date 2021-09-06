Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Taylor Motter Makes First Start For Boston

The Boston Red Sox continue to piece together their lineup as they begin another series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Taylor Motter will start his first game for the Red Sox on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. Boston acquired the utility man last week, and he has come off the bench in his two appearances to date with the Red Sox. Motter now is thrust into the starting lineup as the leadoff hitter and second baseman.
His inclusion prompts a host of changes to the batting order. Kyle Schwarber moves from leadoff to the No. 2 spot and also is Boston’s designated hitter. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe moves from the second to third spot in the batting order. J.D. Martinez drops from third to fourth and will play left field. Center fielder Alex Verdugo completes the outfield trio and bats eighth.
Third baseman Rafael Devers returns from an aborted “off day” and will bat fifth. Devers’ return moves Travis Shaw to the bench. First baseman Bobby Dalbec takes Shaw’s place in the field and moves from No. 7 to No. 6 in the batting order.
Christian Vázquez returns from an off day and replaces Kevin Plawecki as catcher.
Chris Sale is the Red Sox starting pitcher and he seeks his fourth win in five starts this season.
Ryan Yarbrough starts on the mound for Tampa Bay.
First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Rays game.
BOSTON RED SOX (79-60)
Taylor Motter, 2B
Kyle Schwarber, DH
Hunter Renfroe, RF
J.D. Martinez, LF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Alex Verdugo, CF
Christian Vázquez, C
Jonathan Araúz, SS
Chris Sale, LHP (3-0, 2.53 ERA)
TAMPA BAY RAYS (86-51)
Randy Arozarena, RF
Wander Franco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Yandy Díaz, 3B
Jordan Luplow, 1B
Manuel Margot, CF
Austin Meadows, LF
Francisco Mejia, C
Taylor Walls, 2B
Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (8-4, 4.50 ERA)