Patriots Injury Report: Two Significant Players Added, Trent Brown Limited

Wednesday’s Patriots injury report featured some good news, along with a couple of surprises.

Linebacker Matt Judon did not participate in practice due to a knee injury, while running back Damien Harris was limited with a finger issue. Judon and Harris played 68 percent and 41 percent of their units’ snaps, respectively, in last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who practiced last Friday but did not play in New York, was limited with a calf injury. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned to practice after missing all of last week with a still-mysterious throat injury.

The Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

