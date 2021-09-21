Patriots QB Mac Jones Reveals Secret Behind Staying So Poised

NESN Logo Sign In

If there’s one thing that stands out about Mac Jones it’s his poise.

The New England Patriots quarterback, compared to other rookie quarterbacks, looks calm, cool and collected when he’s out on the field — despite having just two games under his belt.

Considering he won the starting job over Cam Newton, an NFL veteran and former league MVP, you’d imagine he’d be feeling more pressure than he’s letting on.

Breathing techniques do wonders, apparently.

“Just breathing in general, just slowing down your breathing,” Jones shared when asked how he keeps his cool, via Patriots lifestyle editor Angelique Fiske. “There’s some specific things you can do, but for me, that helps because that kind of lowers the pressure part of it, and you just kind of relax a little bit.”

Sunday’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets was Jones’ first NFL victory. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards after going 29-for-39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

That first game saw Jones set the highest completion percentage of any rookie making his first career start (74.4%).