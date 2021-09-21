NESN Logo Sign In

Peyton Manning has never spared the New England Patriots when he has the chance to provide some comedic relief.

And he didn’t want to start doing so during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN2, breaking down the game with his brother, Eli Manning, while referencing the well-documented Spygate scandal.

“I felt like the Packers were listening to Eli, you and I, are our conversation on Friday about how they have to come out and run the ball. I think our conversation was bugged, you know, kind of like the Patriots used to do back in the day,” Manning joked.

Manning wasn’t done there, though.

“Every time I played against New England I used to go and talk to my receivers like in the shower, in the far corner,” Manning continued. “I’m like ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it was bugged.’ I know there was a hot mic in there. We were in the shower. Very strange to see seven guys hanging out back there in the shower, but take all precautions out there.”

Manning, of course, was a longtime rival of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick during his 17 years in the NFL — 13 with the Indianapolis Cots and four with the Denver Broncos.