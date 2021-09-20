Mac Jones Over Trevor Lawrence? Boomer Esiason’s Redraft Take Is Kinda Hot

NESN Logo Sign In

Would Mac Jones be the first quarterback off the board if NFL teams could redraft the 2021 class?

Boomer Esiason apparently believes so.

?I think Mac Jones would be,” the NFL Hall of Famer-turned analyst said Monday during a “Greg Hill Show” WEEI appearance. “I think everybody sees that.”

That’s right: Esiason believes Jones would be picked over Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

Jones, the fifth QB taken in the 2021 NFL Draft (15th overall) was great in his first two games, especially when compared to the four signal-callers taken ahead of him. Jones’s 73.9 completion percentage is tops in the class, and he’s the only one of the five who has won a start.

The Alabama product definitely has left plays on the field, but he also has played mistake-free, winning football. And, really, that’s all you can ask from a rookie quarterback.

The currently wide gap between Jones and Wilson, for example, was clear for all to see Sunday afternoon when Wilson threw four interceptions in a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.