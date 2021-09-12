Play NESN Games’ ‘Patriots Pick 6’ Week 1 Challenge For Chance To Win

What’s better than watching the Patriots play on a Sunday afternoon? Watching the Patriots play on a Sunday afternoon with a chance to win a great prize.
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL slate also signals NESN Games’ first Patriots challenge of the regular season. The “Patriots Pick 6” contest poses participants with six prompts, and a $25 Amazon gift card goes to the player with the highest score.
In the event of a tie, the tie-breaking pick (total Patriots passing yards) will determine the winner.
Sign up and play now! And if you’re looking for any insight on the picks, here’s some advice.
Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110), Dolphins +3.5 (-114)
These AFC East foes also met at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 last season, and the Patriots secured a 10-point win. New England is much improved on both sides of the ball entering the new season, so we’d take the favorites here.
Over/Under: 43.5 (-110)
It’s tough to expect a big output from an offense being led by a quarterback who’s making his NFL regular-season debut. We also could see a fairly quick game, as the Patriots might lean on the run. All told, we’re not banking on a points bonanza in Foxboro.
Jakobi Meyers receiving yards: Over/Under 56.5 (-110)
Against, we’re not counting on Mac Jones lighting it up Sunday. But Meyers very well could pace Patriots pass-catchers in receiving yards. Fellow top targets Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry both battled injuries in training camp and the preseason that limited their summer availabilities.
Mac Jones passing yards: Over/Under 233.5 (-110)
The Patriots historically have played somewhat conservative in September. This could be amplified given the 23-year-old is receiving his first real taste of NFL action. We’d take the Under here.
Highest-scoring quarter: First (+700), second (+195), third (+600), fourth (+235), equal (+575)
Don’t be surprised if both teams get off to slow starts Sunday. The highest-scoring quarter bet always is a dicey one, but we’d roll with the second here.
First scoring play: Touchdown (-200), field goal (+165), other (+5000)
Both teams are led by young, inexperienced quarterbacks but have fairly solid kicking situations. Field goal seems like a solid play.