Play NESN Games’ ‘Patriots Pick 6’ Week 1 Challenge For Chance To Win

What’s better than watching the Patriots play on a Sunday afternoon? Watching the Patriots play on a Sunday afternoon with a chance to win a great prize.

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL slate also signals NESN Games’ first Patriots challenge of the regular season. The “Patriots Pick 6” contest poses participants with six prompts, and a $25 Amazon gift card goes to the player with the highest score.

In the event of a tie, the tie-breaking pick (total Patriots passing yards) will determine the winner.

Sign up and play now! And if you’re looking for any insight on the picks, here’s some advice.

Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110), Dolphins +3.5 (-114)

These AFC East foes also met at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 last season, and the Patriots secured a 10-point win. New England is much improved on both sides of the ball entering the new season, so we’d take the favorites here.

Over/Under: 43.5 (-110)

It’s tough to expect a big output from an offense being led by a quarterback who’s making his NFL regular-season debut. We also could see a fairly quick game, as the Patriots might lean on the run. All told, we’re not banking on a points bonanza in Foxboro.

Jakobi Meyers receiving yards: Over/Under 56.5 (-110)

Against, we’re not counting on Mac Jones lighting it up Sunday. But Meyers very well could pace Patriots pass-catchers in receiving yards. Fellow top targets Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry both battled injuries in training camp and the preseason that limited their summer availabilities.