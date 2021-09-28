NESN Logo Sign In

Those who placed a wager on Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb to score the first touchdown during “Monday Night Football” were left devastated early into the contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s because a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to Lamb covered 44 yards, and came up about a foot short of the end zone. Ezekiel Elliot punched it in from about six inches out after a Philadelphia penalty resulted in Dallas advancing the ball half the distance to the goal.

Lamb was +850 to score the game’s first touchdown, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If you placed a $100 bet on the second-year receiver, you came up one foot short of a $950 payout.

Those who had Elliott to score the game’s first touchdown, however, were left thrilled by Lamb’s reception and eventual fall. It was a near definite the Cowboys would run the ball from six inches out on the first-and-goal play.

Elliott was +650 to score the first touchdown, which meant a $100 wager made some lucky bettor $650 richer.

The Cowboys entered the contest a 3.5-point home favorite.